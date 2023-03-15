The Office’s Rainn Wilson criticises The Last of Us of ‘anti-Christian bias’
The Office star, Rainn Wilson, has criticised HBO’s The Last of Us for feeding into an “anti-Christian bias in Hollywood.”
Wilson was referencing episode eight of the hit post-apocalyptic drama that follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as a fungal infection pandemic infects the population.
In the episode, the character David (Scott Shepherd), a cannibal pastor, kidnaps Ellie and tries to manipulate her into joining his community.
On Monday (13 March) Wilson tweeted: “I do think there is an anti-Christian bias in Hollywood.”
“As soon as the David character in “The Last of Us” started reading from the Bible I knew that he was going to be a horrific villain.”
He added: “Could there be a Bible-reading preacher on a show who is actually loving and kind?”
Wilson then clarified that he’s not a Christian, but still took issue with the show.
“Most Christians that I know are kind, accepting and loving and seeking to make the world a better place.”
“Of course it’s true that the evangelical/political coalition is doing a great deal of damage to our country,” he furthered.
“Banning books – banning freedoms – denying inconvenient science, taking a grotesque anti-LGBTQ+ platform… But most Christians that I know are kind, accepting and loving and seeking to make the world a better place.”
“They should also be honored in the media,” he concluded.
Wilson brings up the topic of LGBTQ+ inclusivity, the show has been targeted with homophobic review-bombing by angry homophobes.
But his comments were then picked up by Fox News, something Wilson regretted happening.
The series has been praised for its depiction of LGBTQ characters and storylines. Episode 3 centred the gay love story of Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett).
Meanwhile, episode 7 touched on Ellie’s romance with her best friend Riley.
The Last Of Us is available to stream now on HBO Max and Sky Atlantic.