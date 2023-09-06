The late Paul O’Grady honoured at the National Television Awards

Paul O’Grady has won a posthumous National Television Awards for his TV show For The Love Of Dogs.

The legendary TV star passed “unexpectedly but peacefully” in March of this year. He was 67-years-old.

Representatives from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home accepted the award on O’Grady’s behalf for the factual entertainment category win.

The winner of Factual Entertainment is Paul O’Grady, For the Love of Dogs, a huge congratulations to your winner! ✨ #NTAs2023 #NTAs pic.twitter.com/ZWKrgzsQRS — National TV Awards (@OfficialNTAs) September 5, 2023

For The Love Of Dogs chronicled Paul meeting the dogs at Battersea who were hunting for new homes.

He followed the canines through treatment and training and highlighted the work of the loving staff.

An acceptance speech from Shaun Opperman, Veterinary Director at Battersea, highlighted O’Grady’s work as a dedicated ambassador.

“I would like to thank Paul, of course, and the ITV team… for shining a light on the care that we’re able to provide for the 100 or more dogs and cats that come to Battersea every week,” Opperman’s speech began.

“I know that Paul cared deeply for each and every one of those animals.

He continued: “I think that something about their plight and their vulnerability really struck a chord with Paul. He often referred to Battersea as his second home.”

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house after the emotional win.

Joining Opperman onstage, a rescue dog also shared his love for O’Grady and began barking during the speech.

For The Love Of Dogs was up against Clarkson’s Farm, Sort Your Life Out and The Martin Lewis Money Show Live.

O’Grady is remembered as presenter and comedian. He was also known for his drag act persona Lily Savage.