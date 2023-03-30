Revisiting TV’s most trailblazing trans characters of the last 10 years

To mark International Transgender Day of Visibility, Attitude has gathered some of the most notable trans characters from our TV screens.

While there is so much progress still to be made with transgender representation on TV and in cinemas, today we can celebrate the steps that have been taken while still calling for improvement.

Here are some of the most memorable trans characters worthy of celebration…

Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar and MJ Rodriguez in Pose. (Image: FX)

All Pose women – Pose

The show made its mark in television history with the largest cast of transgender actors ever to appear as series regulars.

Indya Moore as Angel, MJ Rodriguez as Blanca Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson as Elektra Abundance, Hailie Sahar as Lulu Abundance, and Angelica Ross as Candy Abundance culminate in the fierce collective that livens up New York City’s ballroom culture.

Elle (Yasmin Finney) in Heartstopper. (Image: Netflix)

Elle – Heartstopper

Beautifully portrayed by Yasmin Finney, Elle is a central character in Alice Oseman‘s beloved Heartstopper that shows a young trans woman coming of age today.

The meaningful role, and its subsequent impact, can’t be overstated. It’s safe to say we can’t wait to see what the future holds for Elle in upcoming Heartstopper seasons.

Jules (Hunter Schafer) in Euphoria. (Image: Eddy Chen/HBO)

Jules – Euphoria

Jules is half the heart of Euphoria, opposite Zendaya’s Rue. Hunter Schafer is extraordinary as the free-spirited high school student exploring her relationship to womanhood and queerness.

In a Jules-focused Euphoria episode, which Schafer co-wrote, the character’s backstory comes to life with heartbreakingly powerful resonance.

Viktor (Elliot Page) in Umbrella Academy. (Image: Netflix)

Viktor – Umbrella Academy

Portrayed by Elliot Page, Viktor’s transition occurred after Page’s own public transition. The character was renamed Viktor and came out as a trans man in season three.

Viktor is one of the seven Hargreeves siblings who are tasked with saving the world. He’s a fan favourite for his heroic personality and relatable storyline.

Sophia (Laverne Cox) in Orange Is the New Black. (Image: Netflix)

Sophia – Orange Is the New Black

Sophia is an incarcerated inmate at Litchfield Penitentiary portrayed by the iconic Laverne Cox.

Lovely to her friends but tough on authority, Sophia manages to make the most out of prison and even makes sandals out of duct tape – couture!

Paul (Brian Michael Smith) in 9-1-1: Lone Star (Image: Fox)

Paul – 9-1-1: Lone Star

Paul Strickland, played by Brian Michael Smith, is a fearless Texan firefighter in 9-1-1: Lone Star.

He has a complicated relationship with his younger sister, Naomi, and since transitioning their communication is strained.

Nomi (Jamie Clayton) in Sense8. (Image: Netflix)

Nomi – Sense8

Nomi Marks, portrayed by Jamie Clayton, is a political blogger and hacktivist main character in the Netflix series, Sense8.

A proud lesbian and transgender woman, Nomi lives with her girlfriend (Freema Agyeman) and is a great example of an unapologetic queer character.

Mae (Mae Martin) in Feel Good. (Image: Channel 4)

Mae – Feel Good

Mae Martin’s semi-autobiographical romantic comedy follows a comedian and recovering addict wresting with codependency, gender identity, and trauma.

The rousing show is helmed by a fantastic performance from Martin. Grounded in authenticity, the show’s second season sees Mae come out as non-binary.

Luna (Zion Moreno) in Gossip Girl. (Image: Cara Howe/HBO Max)

Luna – Gossip Girl

Played by Zion Moreno, Luna La was Gossip Girl‘s first transgender character featured in the TV show’s revival.

A glamorous trendsetter, the wealthy New Yorker’s narrative arc isn’t solely focused on her trans identity welcoming in more diverse trans-helmed stories.