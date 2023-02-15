Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman has shut down any possibility of a Heartstopper franchise.

Oseman, who created the original webcomic as well as the scripts for Netflix’s adaptation, is Person of the Year in this year’s Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley.

Speaking to Attitude in the latest issue – available to pre-order now – they emphasised the integrity of Hearstopper is much more important to them than making money.

Safe to say, any notion of an Extended Oseman Universe isn’t on the table.

“I don’t want [Heartstopper] to become a franchise. I don’t want to make things just to make money.”

“The integrity of the story is important to me,” says Oseman, who maintains a hold on their intellectual property.

Previous attempts at bringing on other writers for Heartstopper have proved uneventful.

“It honestly sounded like more work,” they explained. “Everything is easier if I just do it.”

In their Attitude cover interview with Juno Dawson, Oseman also revealed details about the show’s development.

“I didn’t write it with an agenda.”

“I have learned to shut out a lot of criticism,” they said of questions about their penning of young gay men.

“Heartstopper is about two characters I care about so deeply,” Oseman adds. “I didn’t write it with an agenda.”

“I wanted to tell a story, and it blew up. You’re never going to please everyone, and if people are mad about it, you don’t have to read Heartstopper!”

Alice Oseman illustrated a special cover for the Attitude 101 issue (Image: Attitude)

Alice was recently unveiled as the leader of the annual Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley list of 2023.

They designed a bespoke illustrated image for their Attitude cover moment [above].

You can read the full interview with Alice in issue 351 – available for order now.