Sarah Michelle Gellar says ‘steamy’ lesbian kiss was cut from Scooby-Doo

Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals a “steamy” lesbian kiss was cut from the 2002 Scooby-Doo film.

The actress, of Buffy the Vampire Slayer fame, played Daphne in the fantasy adventure-comedy.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Sarah was asked to address the long-rumoured relationship “on the side” between Mystery Inc. members Daphne and Velma (The latter played by Linda Cardellini).

“I don’t know about a relationship on the side, but there was a steamy kiss,” she explained. “Well I said it was steamy, but they probably didn’t think it was. Hence it was cut.”

“I feel like the world wants to see it. But I don’t know where it is,” the 45-year-old actress continued.

Cohen added: “I feel like you could’ve added like 15 mill to the box office!”

Furthermore, Sarah revealed the queer subtext of Scooby-Doo was not only applicable to Daphne and Velma.

She noted there was “also this implication about Fred being interested in both, you know, parties…and all that got cut.”

Sarah is married to Freddie Prinze Jr who played Fred in the film.

She adds that there was another moment that got removed from the film that further hints at Fred’s bisexuality.

“There was a great line too, I’ll never forget. We were having a fight — Daphne and Fred — and then I yell at him, ‘And that ascot makes you look gay!’ and I slam the door,” Sarah said.

Sarah then laughed: “I think it was the reason I actually signed on to the movie. It was less family-friendly to begin with.”

Sarah’s comments echo Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn’s 2020 statement, when he revealed he wrote an “explicitly gay” Velma in the script.

However, the character’s sexuality was “watered down” by the studio.

Tony Cervone, director of the recent Scooby-Doo adaptation Scoob! and producer on Scooby Doo: Mystery Incorporated, shared in an Instagram Pride post with Velma linking arms with another woman against a rainbow backdrop.

The post’s caption detailed that they “made our intentions as clear as we could,” hinting that his version of Velma Dinkley was also queer.

While these expressions of Velma’s lesbianism have been talked about for decades, the character has never explored her queerness on-screen.

However, that has all changed with the new animated movie, Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! in which Velma is (finally!) canonically gay. The character crushes on costume designer Coco Diablo.

Linda – who famously played Velma in 2002’s Scooby-Doo opposite Sarah and the 2004 sequel Monsters Unleashed – shared she thinks it’s “great” it’s finally been confirmed.

Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! is available to stream on Prime Video and HBO Max.