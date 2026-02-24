Lisa Rinna believes she may have been drugged at The Traitors party

Lisa Rinna believes she may have been drugged at The Traitors‘s season four premiere party.

According to TMZ, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star attended the event on 8 January when concerns were raised about how intoxicated she appeared.

Sources cited by the outlet alleged that fellow contestant Colton Underwood became worried because he had been with Rinna throughout the evening and did not think she had consumed enough alcohol to explain the situation.

Colton Underwood allegedly alerted members of Lisa Rinna’s team

Insiders claimed Underwood contacted members of Rinna’s team, who removed her from the party shortly after a group photograph was taken. It is not known whether any medical assistance was sought or if authorities were contacted following the incident.

During filming, however, Rinna and Underwood clashed over the game, including an exchange in which he suggested he might “take her hostage” within the context of the show. The tension carried into the reunion taping, where Rinna later said she confronted him about the remark.

Off-screen drama has also fuelled headlines. Rinna previously referenced past allegations made by Underwood’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph, who sought a restraining order against him in 2020, claiming he stalked her and placed a tracking device on her car. Randolph later dropped the order and the case was settled privately.

“He unfollowed me like a boyfriend, girlfriend thing” – Rinna on her feud with Underwood

At a recent signing for her memoir, Rinna suggested she may have said something at the reunion that upset Underwood, claiming he later unfollowed her on social media.

“He unfollowed me like a boyfriend, girlfriend thing,” she said, adding: “Guess I might have said something at the reunion that got him mad.”