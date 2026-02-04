Pedro Pascal and Danny Ramirez to star as lovers in 1930s drama De Noche as director predicts 18 rating

Todd Haynes’s long-delayed film De Noche has been officially revived, with Pedro Pascal stepping into the lead role previously vacated by Joaquin Phoenix.

The project, described as a sexually explicit gay love story set in the 1930s, had stalled after Phoenix abruptly exited just days before filming was due to begin in 2024. His departure left the production in limbo, despite sets already being built and locations secured in Mexico.

Now, more than a year later, the film is moving forward again under Haynes’s direction. According to Variety, Pascal is attached as the new lead and Danny Ramirez remaining in the cast.

De Noche follows two men whose relationship begins in Los Angeles and ultimately forces them to flee to Mexico. Early reporting has suggested the film is intended to be provocative and emotionally intense, with Haynes previously indicating it could carry an NC-17 rating (the UK’s 18) due to its explicit sexual content.

Haynes is best known for films such as Carol, Far from Heaven and May December, and is regarded as one of American cinema’s most significant directors of queer stories.

Phoenix had originally been involved not just as a performer but also in developing the project alongside Haynes and screenwriter Jon Raymond. His sudden withdrawal shortly before production caused widespread industry surprise and was widely reported as a major blow to the film’s future.

Pascal has become one of Hollywood’s most in-demand stars in recent years, with major roles in The Last of Us and The Mandalorian. Production is expected to begin later this year in Mexico.

Ramirez, who appeared in Top Gun: Maverick and The Last of Us, is set to play Pascal’s on-screen lover.

No release date has yet been announced, but international sales company MK2 is understood to be backing the revived production.