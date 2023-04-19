Pedro Pascal cast in lesbian road trip comedy Drive-Away Dolls alongside several A-list names

Pedro Pascal is feeding his fans after being cast in yet another LGBTQ+ project.

The Mandalorian and The Last of Us star will feature in Drive-Away Dolls, a lesbian road trip comedy, it has been revealed.

Drive-Away Dolls is Ethan Coen of the Coen Brothers’ first outing as a solo director. He co-wrote the film with Tricia Cooke, his wife.

Ethan Coen’s next film ‘DRIVE-AWAY DOLLS’ will release on September 22 in theaters.



The film stars Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Beanie Feldstein, Pedro Pascal, Colman Domingo, Bill Camp and Matt Damon. pic.twitter.com/ulTnhHiMBo — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 17, 2023

IndieWire reports the film follows Jamie, “an uninhibited free spirit bemoaning yet another breakup with a girlfriend, and her demure friend Marian who desperately needs to loosen up.”

Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan have previously been tied to the project and may play the central duo. Matt Damon is also slated to star.

Described as a “comedy caper,” Jamie and Marian embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee.

However, on their journey they cross paths with a group of inept criminals… then, hijinks ensue!

Beanie Feldstein, Colman Domingo and Bill Camp are also cast to feature in the film.

Matt Damon is also slated to star.

Pedro is no stranger to starring in LGBTQ+ projects. The 48-year-old actor is set to play a gay cowboy in Pedro Almodóvar’s Strange Way Of Life.

Ethan Hawke will co-star in the queer western. “One of them travels through the desert to find the other,” Almodóvar has revealed while appearing on Dua Lipa’s podcast At Your Service. “There will be a showdown between them, but really the story is very intimate.”

As well as Strange Way Of Life, The Last of Us featured a deeply moving portrait of queer love.

The post-apocalyptic show spent an episode on the tender gay romance of Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). Pedro starred as Joel, a close friend of Bill.

Following that queer romance in episode three, the show was review-bombed by angry homophobes.

The Last of Us has been renewed for a second season which is predicated to heavily feature a lesbian storyline.

Drive-Away Dolls is scheduled for release on 22 September.