Pedro Pascal adorably dedicates ‘Best Duo’ win to The Last of Us co-star Bella Ramsey

The Last of Us stars, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, were crowned ‘Best Duo’ at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

In two separate acceptance speeches, broadcast on Sunday (7 May), Pedro and Bella both shared their adoration for each other.

Pedro shared his love for co-star Bella while brandishing two popcorn-shared trophies.

Name a better duo…we'll wait! 🤝



Congrats to Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey of The Last of Us on taking home Best Duo at the #MTVAwards! pic.twitter.com/01wYM79rWR — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 8, 2023

“If you want your golden popcorn [award], you have to come and get it, that way I can see you again!” he said.

“I miss you. I love you. You are the duo,” he laughed. “You are me, I am you. We are we.”

He then added: “I wish Bella and I were together, but we will be soon, so stay tuned.”

“Me and Pedro love each other deeply.”

Also speaking in a pre-recorded speech, Bella echoed Pedro’s sentiment of their shared love.

They noted: “Me and Pedro love each other deeply. I love him, and I couldn’t imagine doing this without him.”

The pair beat out rival duos from Do Revenge, Wednesday, Top Gun: Maverick, and The White Lotus.

The Last of Us picked up three awards in total, also including ‘Best Show’ and ‘Best Hero.’

While accepting the latter, The Mandalorian dedicated the award to young people, seemingly in a statement of LGBTQ+ solidarity.

You can always count on Pedro Pascal to save the day 🦸‍♀️



You voted and he took home the golden popcorn for Best Hero at the 2023 #MTVAwards! pic.twitter.com/IjPFQ4fHFi — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 8, 2023

“I want to say that you deserve a world that serves your interests. You deserve to be healthy. You deserve to be safe,” Pedro also shared.

He added: “You deserve for your individual rights to be fought for and protected. You deserve real heroes in this world because you are real heroes to me.”

Getting choked up he then concluded: “I love you. Thank you.”

Pedro’s speech arrives at a time when there are 474 anti-LGBTQ bills in the US, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

He has been a staunch LGBTQ+ ally, from posting Pride flags to supporting his trans sister.