Pedro Pascal has posted a defiant Instagram post containing a picture of the Pride Progress flag along with the Bob Dylan song lyric “the answer my friend is blowin’ in the wind.”

The Last of Us star Pedro – whose sister, the actress Lux Pascal, is trans – added the hashtag “#LGBTQIA.”

The song lyric, taken from Dylan’s 1963 song ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’, is generally interpreted as meaning the truth is obvious and will reveal itself in time – or, perhaps, that however difficult the journey, progress is always ultimately inevitable.

“King Pascal” – Munroe Bergdorf on Pedro

A slew of LGBTQ public figures responded to Pedro’s statement of allyship. Among them, writer and model Munroe Bergdorf, who wrote: “King Pascal.”

Meanwhile, Pedro’s co-star in The Last of Us, Bella Ramsey – who identifies as non binary and uses any pronouns – said: “Love, love, love.”

Director Xavier Dolan put a heart emoji, as did actors Matt Bomer and Gal Gadot. Meanwhile artist Daniel Lismore simply said: “Yup.”

Dylan told Sing Out! magazine in 1962: “There ain’t much I can say about this song, except the answer is blowin’ in the wind. It ain’t no book or movie or TV show or discussion group, man. It’s in the wind.”

Writer David Hajdu has said of the lyric’s meaning [as per NPR]: “The song can be anything to anybody. It’s critical and it’s hard, this litany of questions about what’s wrong with the world, OK; so if you’re inclined, you know, to damn the establishment and the prevailing authority, there’s your song.”

“If you’re of a more positive nature, well, this song provides an answer, too,” added Hajdu. “Or it hits – it leans toward an answer. `The answer, my friend, is blowin’ in the wind.'”