The OG Mean Girls Plastics may not return for movie musical

Looks like there’s some drama in the clique! The original Mean Girls stars may not return for the upcoming movie musical reportedly over a “disrespectful” money offer.

The cinematic adaptation of the 2004 teen comedy’s hit Broadway musical adaptation has been in the works for several months now.

The film has been written by Tina Fey, alongside music by Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin.

It was expected some familiar faces from the original film would be returning. However, Page Six reports negations for the original Plastics – Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert – have soured.

Reportedly, negations have “stalled” over Paramount’s “disrespectful” money offer.

“Paramount Pictures doesn’t want to pay the girls what they are worth,” a source also told the news outlet.

“All four girls were willing to come back, but Paramount has not been respectful of what they are worth.”

Additionally, it seems the foursome would not play their original characters but appear in cameos.

The source claimed the legendary actors were offered just a “fraction” of Fey’s pay check, which is said to be a “seven-figure deal.”

“Whether they appear in a cameo appearance or they have six pages of script, it doesn’t matter. [The money offered] is disrespectful,” another source claimed.

Senior Year’s Angourie Rice will be playing the lead role of Cady, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Moana’s Auli’i Cravalho is playing snarky art student Janis Sarkisian and Jaquel Spivey is stepping into the role of Damien.

The Sex Lives of College Girls star Renee Rapp will reprise her Broadway role as the formidable Regina George.

According to Deadline, The Office‘s Jenna Fischer is also joining in the role of Ms. Heron, Cady Heron’s mom.

Attitude has reached out to Paramount Pictures for comment.