Noah Schnapp gets creepy in The Tutor trailer

It seems Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp is swapping playing a loveable hero for a creepy villain in The Tutor.

The mystery-thriller movie, written by Ryan King and directed by Jordan Ross, follows a tutor and his student.

The 18-year-old actor, who came out in January and is best known as Stranger Things‘ Will Byers, plays Jackson.

Jackson is the son of a billionaire and an unusual student who becomes worryingly obsessed with his tutor.

Garrett Hedlund will play Ethan, the in-demand tutor. Joining the pair are Victoria Justice and Jonny Weston.

“As tension mounts, Jackson poses a greater and greater threat to Ethan, leading him to figure out what’s really going on with Jackson before things get even worse,” a synopsis reads.

In the chilling trailer, Jackson is seen lurking in dark corners of the house and following his tutor home.

“The kid’s giving me… sort of a strange vibe,” Ethan says. Is the pun intentional?

“They’re just kids, Ethan, they can’t help if they come from money, even if they’re a little messed up,” his wife (Victoria Justice) replies.

Jackson’s behaviour becomes more troublesome for Ethan as he reveals what he knows about his tutor’s private life.

The trailer’s nail-biting tension rises further as secrets are uncovered and accusations thrown.

Schanpp is also set to reprise his role of Will in the fifth and final season of Netflix’s popular series.

Last year, he confirmed the speculation about his Stranger Things character “is gay and he does love Mike”.

The Tutor is out on 24 March.