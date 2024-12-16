Netflix renews Japanese gay dating show The Boyfriend for a second season

Rejoice reality TV fans – Netflix is bringing back its hit gay dating show The Boyfriend for a second season.

The first season of the show, which is the first of its kind in Japan, saw nine Japanese and East Asian men who identify as gay or bisexual live and work together for a month in a Japanese seaside city. It is thought that the second series will follow a similar format.

The show comprises of footage of the men finding connections as they run a coffee truck together for the summer, intercut with shots of a cast of commentators who share their thoughts on how the men are getting along, similar to another Japanese Netflix sensation Terrace House.

The commentators also provide additional commentary and insight regarding homosexuality in Japan and LGBTQ+ rights in Japan, serving as a useful educational vessel for the show’s international audience.

The show’s renewal comes only weeks after a high court in Japan found that the country’s ban on same-sex marriage is unconstitutional.

“Thanks to the love from our viewers, it is exciting to return for a new season,” said Dai Ota, executive producer at Netflix.

“Being the first same-sex romance reality show in Japan, we paid careful attention to ensure that the story is an authentic portrayal of these relationships. In season 1, we showed not just romance, but their friendship and meaningful connections with one another, which I believe touched the hearts of fans around the world.”

“In season 2, we will continue to showcase their compassion and stories of growth, with more unique perspectives and backstories. Please look forward to a new season with new participants, a new Green Room, and new storytelling.”

It’s been a good year for gay dating shows as the BBC also announced earlier this year that I Kissed A Boy will be back for a second season next year.