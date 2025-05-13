Munroe Bergdorf drops trailer for new documentary Love & Rage

The trailer for Munroe Bergdorf‘s upcoming documentary Love & Rage has dropped, and it looks like it’s going to be quite the tearjerker.

The documentary was directed by Olivia Cappuccini, who viewers may be familiar with as the director of the Andy Murray documentary Resurfacing. It comes from the producers of the Alexander McQueen documentary McQueen.

In the trailer, viewers can see Bergdorf in tears at various points as she tells her life story, from coming to terms with her race and transgender identity, to finding fame as a model and later an activist after she was dropped as the face of L’Oréal in 2017 after she took to Facebook to speak out about white-supremacy rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Love & Rage: Munroe Bergdorf will screen in UK cinemas 10 & 11 June.