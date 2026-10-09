Michael Johnston teases new queer role after Obsession success: ‘I’m excited to have my steamy moment’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Michael Johnston has confirmed that he is looking forward to taking on another queer role, following his breakout performance in horror film Obsession.

Marking the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards 2026, in partnership with M&S and electrified by Polestar, our cover star teased that an upcoming project will feature “a really incredible queer story”.

“There will be a really incredible queer story in my future, and I’m so excited to play it and to have my steamy moment,” Johnston said.

“All I had learned in church was that being gay was the worst thing that you could be, that you’d go straight to hell” – Michael Johnston in his Attitude cover interview

Johnston’s comments come as he reflects on his experiences growing up gay in a Southern Baptist family in North Carolina. In the same interview, the actor recalled first realising he was attracted to the same sex at around 11 or 12 years old.

“It was the worst possible thing that could ever happen to me because all I had learned in church was that being gay was the worst thing that you could be, that you’d go straight to hell,” Johnston said.

He also recalled thinking: “I’m an abomination, I’m disgusting.”

Johnston said he attempted to hide his sexuality while growing up, including dating a girl and trying not to appear effeminate. Moving from North Carolina to Los Angeles at 18 helped him become more comfortable with himself.

His early acting work also played a part in that process. Between 2015 and 2017, Johnston portrayed Corey Bryant, an openly gay character, in MTV’s Teen Wolf. He subsequently appeared in queer drama Slash.

What has Johnston said about his role in The Mummy?

Johnston is also set to appear in the fourth instalment of The Mummy, starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz, after the success of Obsession brought him wider recognition.

Speaking to Attitude, Johnston revealed that, contrary to what much of the internet has assumed, he will not be playing protagonists Rick and Evie’s son.

“It’s a new character, but the film is just returning to its original formula. It’s just like that first film. It’s going to give the fans exactly what they want. Rick and Evie are back.”

“We’re going on an adventure again. It’s so exciting. The film rips. It just goes immediately. It’s truly an action film. It’s fight scenes and chase scenes and running through the streets.”

The full interview appears in the Attitude Awards 2026 issue, available on digital platforms and in print. Print copy available for pre-order here.