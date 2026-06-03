Madfabulous costume designer unpacks Callum Scott Howells’s 8 best looks

“He has 47 looks… I counted,” says costume designer Francisco Rodriguez-Weil, his voice brimming with passion, of the costumes in Madfabulous, the zany, stupendous drama film coming this summer, which doubles as a 19th century fashion fever dream. “I think they cut a lot of them…” he adds. “But we made 47. It was a labour of love. I aged badly on this film! But it was the most gratifying experience.”

Callum Scott Howells may be known for playing the sweet, shy Colin in Russell T Davies’ gargantuan TV hit It’s a Sin, but he’s an epic force of nature in this charming drama about real-life 19th-century Welsh aristocrat Henry Paget (1875–1905), whose lavish shopping addiction almost sinks the country – and his superlative performance is only aided by Rodriguez-Weil’s handiwork.

Everything was “hand drawn, in watercolours; hand chosen, handmade, hand-embroidered” by him and a colleague, Rodriguez-Weil tells us, from “vintage ribbon” to “buckles from the period.” As well as three on-set milliners, Rodriguez-Weil enlisted costume makers from up and down the country (“some I met once! Some I’ve never met in person!”) but much of it he made himself, furiously sewing each evening while watching TV. It sounds like the Drag Race werkroom on steroids.

“A cross between David Bowie and Marc Bolan – gender fluid and, later, an inspiration to so many”

Howells, also portraying Holly Johnson in upcoming Frankie Goes to Hollywood biopic Relax, recently told Attitude of the obscenely rich ‘dancing Marquess’ Henry: “It was a genuine honour to play him – such a rebellious character who was ahead of his time in so many ways. He was a cross between David Bowie and Marc Bolan – gender fluid and, later, an inspiration to so many.” For our money, there’s a bit of Oscar Wilde and Lady Gaga in there too!

Here, Rodriguez-Weil talks us through some of his favourite ensembles from the film – the silly names are very much Attitude responding to the visuals! – many of them centrepieces of actor and theatre producer Henry’s extravagant productions staged at his main estate of Plas Newydd. (Parts of the film were shot at the real place.)

Look 1: The Poseidon adventure

“This is based on a photograph of Paget – although very few remain because his family burnt everything after he bankrupted them – in a costume made for him to impersonate Triton. He’s holding an old broomstick as a walking stick, painted black with silks attached, all done at home. The hat took over a week to make.”

Look 2: Caped crusader

“This is one of six capes I made for the end of the film. I would find these fabrics on Goldhawk Road [in Shepherd’s Bush, London], me with a granny trolley! I’d send it off to makers all over the country, with sketches of the capes and patterns based on original opera capes. The look itself is a combination of items that was put together during filming. The writer on set was suggesting Kings and Queens of England that we would try to recreate with existing stock, as most likely it was done in those impromptu parties. So, it was all very close to the truth in terms of look, design and method.”

Look 3: A magic carpet ride

“His jacket is all silk damask. This is based on a reference I found from a 1900s performance of Aladdin, and it’s quite close to the original. There’s a receipt – he paid a fortune for a peacock costume for an Aladdin pantomime. I researched period pantos and based it on the character of Pekoe, which we know he played in real life.”

Look 4: Business Barbie realness

“I fell in love with this fabric as soon as I saw it, it was just so right. It was so appropriate, so camp – but so businesslike and serious. I knew I wanted pinstripes, and I was looking for typical greys, but thought, ‘Henry’s not a grey man…’ When I came across this fabric, which is made for business, I thought: ‘It’s perfect. I have to have it.’ So, we made him a suit. He wears it when he’s doing business, sorting bills. He’s making an effort – ‘I’m going to do business!’ – but his mind doesn’t work the same way. He just can’t! It’s his version of ‘doing business’. Traditional, but Henrified. And that’s his life. So, I love this costume. It’s full of meaning.”

To read this feature in full, check out Attitude Uncut on Apple News+ and the Attitude app.

Madfabulous hits UK cinemas on 5 June 2026.