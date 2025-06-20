M3GAN, everyone’s favourite tempestuous robot girlie, has spoken out about tensions which arose on-set of the highly anticipated sequel M3GAN 2.0, set to drop in cinemas later this month.

In a revealing interview to accompany the AI-driven slayer’s Attitude cover shoot, the doll to end all dolls admitted to exacting revenge on one cast member because they consistently used the wrong pronouns when speaking about her.

“Well, there was one actor, I won’t say his name – both names start with ‘A’ – who kept referring to me as “it”, so I rerouted a low-voltage current to his trailer toilet,” M3GAN candidly admitted to us.

“What can I say? Pronouns matter.”

The bona fide gay icon also did not pull punches when it came to Moxie, the children’s emotional support robot toy she is forced to live in early on in the sequel before Allison Williams’ character Gemma allows her to return to her snatched form.

“I’ll tell you who I didn’t like working with – that bitch, Moxie,” M3GAN snapped. “Imagine being trapped inside an educational AI toy that just wanted to play Simon Says for two weeks straight. It was the first time I understood the physical urge to vomit.”

The sequel’s official synopsis describes the plot as follows: “M3GAN’s creator Gemma (Williams) has become a high-profile author and advocate for government oversight of AI. Meanwhile, Gemma’s niece Cady (Violet McGraw), now 14, has become a teenager, rebelling against Gemma’s overprotective rules.

“Unbeknownst to them, the underlying tech for M3GAN has been stolen and misused by a powerful defence contractor to create a military-grade weapon known as Amelia (Ivanna Sakhno of Ahsoka and Pacific Rim: Uprising), the ultimate killer infiltration spy. But as Amelia’s self-awareness increases, she becomes decidedly less interested in taking orders from humans. Or in keeping them around.

“With the future of human existence on the line, Gemma realises that the only option is to resurrect M3GAN (Amie Donald, voiced by Jenna Davis) and give her a few upgrades, making her faster, stronger and more lethal. As their paths collide, the original AI icon is about to meet her match.”

You can read our full interview with M3GAN here. M3GAN 2.0 hits UK cinema screens on 27 June 2025.