M3GAN 2.0 trailer drops – and it makes excellent use of Britney’s Oops!… I Did It Again

Fans of psychotic A.I. powered dolls and Allison Williams alike are rejoicing at the sight of the first trailer for M3GAN 2.0.

The sequel to the 2022 science fiction horror film, which saw the Girls actress star as Gemma, a robotics engineer who creates an A.I. powered doll to act as a companion to her orphaned niece, is due in cinemas on June 27 – just in time for Pride.

The Britney Spears-soundtracked trailer reveals much of the sequel’s plot. The film is set two years after M3GAN’s murderous rampage and Gemma is now a high-profile author and advocate for government oversight of A.I.

Unbeknownst to Gemma and her now teenage niece Cady, the underlying tech for M3GAN has been stolen and misused by a powerful defense contractor to create a military-grade weapon known as Amelia, who is touted to be “the ultimate killer infiltration spy.”

Amelia, like M3GAN before her, seems to quickly develop a mind of her own and some rather sadistic qualities.

“With the future of human existence on the line, Gemma realises that the only option is to resurrect M3GAN and give her a few upgrades, making her faster, stronger, and more

lethal,” the film’s official description reveals. “As their paths collide, the original A.I bitch is about to meet her match.”

As well as Williams, who also serves as executive producer, the film also stars Violet McGraw as Cady, comedian Ronny Chieng, English Teacher creator Brian Jordan Alvarez and Lord of the Rings star Lori Dungey.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly last year, Williams revealed how the sequel was developed. “The answer is, it’s really hard because the fan service thing is so tempting,” she said. “It’s so tempting to deliver on whatever aspect of it was the stickiest the first time around and just pummel it into the ground the second time.”