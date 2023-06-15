Doctor Who: First look as BAFTA award-winning teen Lenny Rush latest to join stellar cast

Am I Being Unreasonable and Dodger star Lenny Rush has become the newest addition to the cast of Doctor Who.

The news was announced this afternoon (15 June). It comes just weeks after Lenny won a BAFTA at the age of 14.

Lenny’s stardom is once again about to go out of this world as he takes on the role of Morris in the new series, starring alongside Ncuti Gatwa.

A first-look image has been released to coincide with the announcement. Fans can see Lenny looking suited and booted as he gets into character.

“It’s an absolute honour to be part of Doctor Who” – Lenny Rush

Speaking about joining Doctor Who, Lenny said: “It’s an absolute honour to be part of Doctor Who, one of the most iconic shows on television and wow what a dream come true!”

Showrunner, Russell T Davies said: “This is what Doctor Who’s all about, brand new talent from the next generation, and no one’s more talented than Lenny!

Lenny Rush recently won a BAFTA for his role in Am I Being Unreasonable (Image: BBC)

“He joins the TARDIS team just in time for the Doctor’s greatest nightmare, so hold on tight!”

Lenny picked up the gong for Best Male Performance in a Comedy Programme last month for his role in Am I Being Unreasonable, where he appeared alongside Daisy May Cooper.

He’s the latest in a long line of incredible names to confirm their involvement in upcoming Doctor Who episodes.

Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who (Image: BBC)

Last month, it was revealed Glee actor Jonathan Groff had joined the cast in a “key role.”

At the time, the BBC released two pictures of Groff posing up a storm alongside the new Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa.

Between the two is Millie Gibson as the Doctor’s new assistant, Ruby Sunday.

Other names added to the billing during Russell T. Davies’ tenure include How I Met Your Mother’s Neil Patrick Harris and Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney.

Doctor Who returns later this year to BBC One and BBC iPlayer.