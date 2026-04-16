Kit Connor joins Taika Waititi in new Netflix Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory film

Kit Connor and Taika Waititi have been cast in a new animated film based on Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, with the project set for release on Netflix in 2027.

Titled Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory, the feature is set in present-day London and introduces an original storyline separate from Dahl’s 1964 novel. Connor voices Charlie Paley, a newly created character, while Waititi takes on the role of Willy Wonka.

The film is directed by Jared Stern and Elaine Bogan and will include original songs alongside a mix of new and existing characters from the source material. Production is led by Aron Warner and Timothy Yoo, with Waititi also serving as an executive producer. Animation is being handled by Sony Pictures Imageworks.

“I was immediately caught by the early concept art, and the directors’ vision for the film” – Kit Connor on joining Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory

According to Netflix, the story follows Wonka after a period of imprisonment linked to events following his earlier Golden Ticket contest. Upon release, he returns to his factory intending to restart operations. A group of teenagers led by Charlie Paley attempt to obtain a valuable Wonka chocolate bar in order to prevent losing their homes, leading them into the factory.

Connor said: “I was immediately caught by the early concept art, and the directors’ vision for the film – capturing the spirit and heart that made the original story so special, whilst imbuing it with something so fresh and unique. It’s such a fun representation of the London that I know.”

Waititi added: “Our directors, Jared and Elaine, have a bold vision befitting this new adventure whilst remaining sympathetic to the legacy. Willy Wonka is so special to me, and the opportunity to voice such an iconic, eccentric candy genius—if a little mischievous at times—is hugely exciting.”

“If we do a rotten job, you can throw us down a rubbish chute!” – directors Jared Stern and Elaine Bogan

Stern and Bogan described the project as “a privilege” and said: “And how sweet to do it like never before via the magic of animation, creating a Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory that’s more deliciously unhinged than your wildest imagination. If we do a rotten job, you can throw us down a rubbish chute!”

Hannah Minghella, head of feature animation and family film at Netflix Animation Studios, said: “With their singular comedic and visual flair, Jared and Elaine have concocted a delightful adventure that remains true to the spirit of Dahl’s beloved novel while imagining a brand new story that introduces this world to a new generation.”

The film forms part of Netflix’s wider investment in Dahl adaptations following its acquisition of the Roald Dahl Story Company in 2021.