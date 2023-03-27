Kit Connor on the ‘deep’ reason behind his body transformation

Kit Connor has revealed that his gym regime is inspired by the comic book version of his Heartstopper character Nick Nelson.

Speaking to fitness enthusiast Nathaniel Massiah in a video interview on his fitness channel, Kit shared how his physical transformation began with his Heartstopper casting.

In Alice Oseman’s hit coming-of-age Netflix show, Kit’s Nick is the love interest of fellow high schooler Charlie (Joe Locke). In Oseman’s illustrations, Nick appears extremely tall and strong for his age: a rugby player with noticeable stature.

“I was shorter than I am now, and skinnier”

“The reason I got into the gym was kinda deep, to be honest,” 19-year-old Kit notes in the clip.

The core cast of Heartstopper Joe Locke Kit Connor William Gao Yasmin Finney

“When I got cast in Heartstopper… the character that I’m based on is like 6 foot 2, very big,” Kit explains. “I was shorter than I am now, and skinnier.”

“When it got announced,” he continued, “there was some people on the internet going: ‘He’s a bit too skinny’.”

Kit Connor talks to us since when did he enter the gym?



There were some people criticized me for not looking like Nick Nelson



— Kit Connor Emmy© Winner (@KitConnorInfo) March 26, 2023

Seemingly in response, Kit is now a gym regular.

Some online are theorising Kit’s transformation may not just be Heartstopper related, but linked to a rumoured casting.

Kit has been connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some speculating he could be cast in the Young Avengers.

“He joining the mcu or something what I miss,” one user wrote.

— 🍌 (@lightscum) March 27, 2023

Also, the connection isn’t too far-fetched considering fellow Heartstopper star Joe Locke has been cast in Marvel’s Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

The series, which is a spin-off of the popular WandaVision, will see Joe beside Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza.

On Kit’s transformation, another shared: “Oh…..oh i cannot speak at this time… lets just say he better be Hulkling.”

— Jer✨ (@GayJermz) March 26, 2023

Hulkling is part of the Young Avengers, akin to The Hulk.

In the comics, Hulking has a romantic relationship with Wiccan… the character Joe’s playing. The stars may be aligning!

You can watch Nathaniel’s full video below: