Kevin Spacey responds to Guy Pearce’s accusations of inappropriate on-set behaviour: ‘Grow up’

Kevin Spacey has responded to recent allegations from actor Guy Pearce who claimed Spacey ‘targeted’ him whilst they were filming the 1997 movie LA Confidential, telling Pearce to ‘grow up’ in a video posted on X.

Pearce, who co-starred in the film alongside Spacey and Russell Crowe, has spoken about the controversial actor on a number of occasions since he was first accused of sexual misconduct in the emergence of the #MeToo movement in 2017.

In 2018, Pearce gave an interview with Australian talk show host Andrew Denton in which he referred to Spacey as “a handsy guy”. Later, in a follow up statement, he clarified his comment saying: “I very much understand that it’s too sensitive a topic to be brushed off. Although I wasn’t sexually assaulted or molested, I was made to feel uncomfortable. I addressed and handled the situation when it took place, hence my regret at making it public now.”

More recently, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Pearce again spoke of his experiences with former House of Cards star, telling the publication he wouldn’t describe himself as a victim “even though I probably was a victim to a degree; I was certainly not a victim by any means to the extent that other people have been to sexual predators.”

Later in the interview, he recalled the emotional impact of hearing reports of Anthony Rapp’s allegations against Spacey. “I was in London working on something, and I heard [the reports] and I broke down and sobbed, and I couldn’t stop,” Peace said. “I think it really dawned on me the impact that had occurred and how I sort of brushed it off and how I had either shelved it or blocked it out or whatever.”

Pearce also recalled telling his wife whilst filming with Spacey: “The only days I feel safe are the days when [Simon Baker] is on set because I’m dumped like a hot potato, and [Kevin] focuses on [Simon] because he was 10 times prettier than I am.”

Spacey, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 15 people but not convicted of any crimes, posted a video message to his X account to respond to Pearce’s comments. Speaking to camera, he addressed the actor: “We worked together a long time ago. If I did something then that upset you, you could have reached out to me. We could have had that conversation, but instead, you’ve decided to speak to the press, who are now, of course, coming after me, because they would like to know what my response is to the things that you said. You really want to know what my response is? Grow up.”

Later in the video he claims that a year after filming on LA Confidential wrapped, Pearce flew to Savannah, Georgia to spend time with him.

“I mean, did you tell the press that too, or does that not fit into the victim narrative you have going?” Spacey went on. “I apologise that I didn’t get the message that you don’t like spending time with me. Maybe there was another reason, I don’t know, but that doesn’t make any sense. That you would have just been leading me on, right? But here you are now on a mission, some 28 years later, after I’ve been through hell and back.”

Spacey concluded saying: “You want to have a conversation? I’m happy to do so, anytime, anyplace. We can even do it here, live on X, if you like. I’ve got nothing to hide. But Guy, you need to grow up. You are not a victim.”