Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge star in new Knock at the Cabin trailer

A second trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s psychological horror, Knock at the Cabin, has arrived.

In the preview, Mindhunter’s Jonathan Groff and Fleabag’s Ben Aldridge star as protective fathers to a young girl (Kristen Cui).

The adaption of Paul Tremblay’s 2018 novel, The Cabin at the End of the World, sees the family taken hostage by four armed strangers.

What transpires is an unthinkable situation where the family must sacrifice one of their own to avert the apocalypse.

With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide if they believe what their captors before all is lost.

Additionally, it’s revealed “families throughout history have been chosen” to sacrifice a family member.

If they don’t come to a decision, “hundreds of thousands of people” will die and therefore “our world will perish.”

I love the final poster. Like some old film noir. The graphic posters are my favorite. It’s a throwback film in many ways. Can not wait for you to see it in theaters. #KnockAtTheCabin pic.twitter.com/tjJ0QEaUKH — M. Night Shyamalan ⌛ (@MNightShyamalan) December 27, 2022

As they debate options, news broadcasts show a tsunami, lightning strikes, and falling planes causing chaos.

“There is nothing more flawed and perfect in this world than our family,” a petrified Jonathan Groff tearfully admits.

With a montage of sweet memories interspersed between pitchforks and knives, Knock at the Cabin looks captivating.

Dave Bautista (The Guardians of the Galaxy), BAFTA nominee Nikki Amuka-Bird (Persuasion), newcomer Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn (Little Women), and Rupert Grint (The Harry Potter franchise) also star in Knock at the Cabin.

Shyamalan is renowned for his supernatural plots and twist cinematic endings as with The Sixth Sense, Signs, and The Village.

Knock at the Cabin will be released in UK cinemas on 3 February.