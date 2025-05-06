JK Rowling doesn’t ‘have power’ to fire Paapa Essiedu from Harry Potter for supporting trans rights: ‘Wouldn’t exercise it if I did’

JK Rowling has spoken out to clarify she does not wish for actor Paape Essiedu to be dropped from the cast of the upcoming Harry Potter series following his public support for trans rights.

The I May Destroy You star was recently announced to be playing Severus Snape in the upcoming HBO adaptation of the hit book series.

Last week, his name appeared as a signatory of an open letter, started by development producer Sid Strickland of Motive Pictures and script editor Jack Casey, which pledges support and solidarity with trans people following the recent Supreme Court ruling.

I don’t have the power to sack an actor from the series and I wouldn’t exercise it if I did. I don’t believe in taking away people’s jobs or livelihoods because they hold legally protected beliefs that differ from mine. pic.twitter.com/nKcAl3gcvO — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 5, 2025

“We the undersigned film and television professionals stand in solidarity with the trans, non-binary and intersex communities who have been impacted by the Supreme Court ruling on April 17,” the letter read. “The Supreme Court’s ruling that, under the Equality Act, ‘woman’ is defined by biological sex, states that ‘the concept of sex is binary, a person is either a woman or a man’. We believe the ruling undermines the lived reality and threatens the safety of trans, non-binary and intersex people living in the UK.”

“Film and television are powerful tools for empathy and education, and we believe passionately in the ability of the screen to change hearts and minds,” the letter continued. “This is our opportunity to be on the right side of history.”

Rowling, who helped fund the legal fight to achieve the Supreme Court ruling, stated in a post on X that Essiedu’s decision to sign the letter opposing the ruling does not make her wish to have him fired from the show.

“I don’t have the power to sack an actor from the series and I wouldn’t exercise it if I did,” the author wrote. “I don’t believe in taking away people’s jobs or livelihoods because they hold legally protected beliefs that differ from mine.”

Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan, who also signed the letter, recently blasted the HBO project. In a post on Instagram, the actress wrote: “Keep your new Harry Potter lads. Wouldn’t touch it with a 10ft pole.”

Harris Dickinson, Bella Ramsey and Jack Rooke were also amongst the signatories.