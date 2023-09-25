‘As a trans man, Sex Education is one example of representation I will cherish’

Finding accurate and positive transgender representation, real or fictional, is like trying to find a needle in a haystack. The only examples I can recall growing up focused on the scariest, saddest, most unsafe scenarios. It was always about extreme bullying, rejection, and death.

Across the mainstream media, almost everything I saw when I was first figuring out my identity was scary, sensationalized, and inaccurate. There was also so much misinformation on what it means to be trans and to transition including the effects of what testosterone can do. Things have been slow to improve. The reality is that being trans isn’t the nightmare it’s been made out to be.

Historically, there’s been very little space for trans voices to be heard. Trans lives are often posed as being up for ‘debate’ (they are absolutely not) or as something highly politicised.

Jamie Raines (Image: Provided)

Fictional stories can carve out space for accurate trans representation free from the ‘debate,’ and the platforming of transphobic voices. They provide a rare opportunity to portray the normality of being trans and the breadth of our experiences. Growing up I was desperate to find a relatable trans character. I’d cling to any character arc with even a hint of queerness. I feel almost envious of anyone who doesn’t understand this feeling.

That’s why shows like Netflix’s Sex Education are so crucial. To see LGBTQ+ teens of all identities and backgrounds on all sorts of journeys; navigating adolescence, school, friendships, relationships, and more, is something younger Jamie could only have dreamed of. The way the intersectionality of social class, race, religion, and all sorts of complex themes is explored actually echoes society as we know it. And the fact that there’s not just one, but multiple trans characters still feels groundbreaking, even after shows like Pose.

It goes without saying that shows like Pose and Heartstopper, which both share the joy and tribulations we go through as trans people, especially the brutal trials trans women go through, have provided valued and meaningful trans representation.

But as a trans man, Sex Education is one example of representation I will cherish and revisit as it’s the first film or TV show to portray two trans masculine peoples’ stories.

Dua Saleh as Cal in Sex Education (Image: Netflix)

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Early on in the season, Cal (played brilliantly by Dua Saleh) is seen recording an update on the changes they’ve experienced on testosterone. It felt cringey to watch but in a happy, nostalgic way. To record their voice and share a level of excitement over the slightest signs of a second puberty, that’s exactly what I did at the same stage. It’s exactly the sort of storyline that would have been a great source of support and comfort as I was going through my own transition.

It’s how I started my YouTube channel, diarising my journey with taking ‘T’. I had no expectation that it would go anywhere or be seen by anyone. At the very least, I thought it could be a form of personal documentation. I remember being super nervous that a video had gotten 100 views. But I’ve since had comments about how my channel has helped others feel less alone, so I’m proud I stuck with it.

So, seeing that casual representation that doesn’t feel like it’s been awkwardly shoehorned in would have been invaluable to me.

Dua Saleh as Cal (left) and Felix Mufti as Roman (right) in Sex Education (Image: Netflix)

Cal’s storyline doesn’t stop there, it explores many elements of being trans such as gender dysphoria, the ups and downs of testosterone, trans healthcare (or lack of), and societal pressures and views of trans identities.

I’m not typically one to tear up because of a film or show, but when Cal said they didn’t think the world wants people like them in it, I found myself crying involuntarily. It’s something I thought about many times. We’re now seeing these moments being presented in a well-formed character profile with the full range of human emotions and moments of trans joy.

It’s meaningful because that’s precisely what the trans experience is. Cal’s story doesn’t shy away from covering the difficult times, but the overall story doesn’t feel all doom and gloom. There is love and celebration from friends and a wider community, people actually care. We also see Cal build valuable connections, even getting a role model. This takes shape in the form of Roman, whose top surgery scars are proudly shown and directly discussed multiple times. That’s something I’ve personally never seen on TV or in film before.

Jamie Raines (Image: Provided)

I couldn’t find characters that I related to when I was growing up when I was discovering my identity. Instead, I turned to social media to feel less alone which helped. But I really wish there had been more representation as well. It’s great to see it coming through now though.

Trans people deserve to be represented accurately. Sex Education is the first show I’ve seen to do this brilliantly, resonating with trans and cisgender audiences alike. I take great joy in knowing that it won’t be the last.

Jamie Raines is the author of The T in LGBT: Everything You Need to Know About Being Trans.

Sex Education is streaming on Netflix now.