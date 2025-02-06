Ilana Glazer teases new Sex and the City-style show about ‘the woman and gay guy friendship’

Broad City writer and star Ilona Glazer has revealed they are currently writing a new TV show that they’ve suggested is in the vain of Sex and the City.

Rather than follow the lives of women, like the aforementioned shows, Glazer’s upcoming series will concentrate on the special dynamic which exists between women and gay men.

“I’m writing a show right now. I’m doing a rewrite actually of this draft right now,” they said on an appearance on the Dinner’s on Me podcast with Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson. “It’s like Sex and the City with two women and two gay guys. ‘Cause the woman and gay guy friendship is a big deal.

“My first best friend is my brother, [who is a] gay guy. All of my best friends growing up are gay boys. I want it to be them,” Glazer continued.

The gay guy and female best friend dynamic has been explored many times on the small screen, most notably with the groundbreaking 90s sitcom Will & Grace, which ran from 1998 to 2006 and was successfully rebooted from 2017 to 2020.

Other famous depictions of this relationship type include Lena Dunham’s Girls character Hannah with her ex-boyfriend/best friend Elijah (played by Andrew Rannells), Marc and Amanda in Ugly Betty (played by Michael Urie and Becki Newton respectively), and Carrie Bradshaw’s friendship with Stanford Blatch in Sex and the City, played affectionately by Sarah Jessica Parker and the late Willie Garson.

Glazer was last seen by most people in the 2024 Netflix comedy Babes, which they also co-wrote. Glazer stars opposite Michelle Buteau in the film which follows two best friends preparing for one friend to give birth after she falls pregnant following a one night stand.

“For so long, my masculinity felt like something I had to hide or make a joke of” – Ilana Glazer

Glazer, who plays the pregnant friend, said the film was based on their own pregnancy which they also said helped them realise they are nonbinary.

“For so long, my masculinity felt like something I had to hide or make a joke of, and my femininity was something that felt like drag,” the actor said in an interview with The Independent. “There was always this element of comedy to it that was limiting my genuine personal experience.” Glazer said that it wasn’t until “the gift of being pregnant” that she was able to “be real with [themself].”