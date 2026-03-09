Ice hockey trailblazer Luke Prokop to be profiled in OUTtv documentary

OUTtv has announced a new documentary about professional ice hockey player Luke Prokop as part of its latest slate of original commissions.

Titled The Hockey Player, the 90-minute feature follows Prokop, who in 2021 came out as gay while under contract within the National Hockey League system.

According to the streamer, the film will combine vérité-style footage with cinematic storytelling as it documents Prokop’s experience navigating professional hockey following his announcement.

What can fans expect from The Hockey Player?

A synopsis states: “Blending intimate vérité footage with cinematic storytelling, the film charts Luke’s journey as he navigates the intense pressures of professional hockey while challenging one of sport’s most traditional cultures.

“The documentary captures both the physical demands of the game and the quieter personal battles beneath the surface, offering a timely reflection on identity, resilience and the power of authenticity to shift conversations far beyond the ice.”

The Hockey Player is directed by Jacqueline Doorey and produced by Taylor Prestidge for Upper Canada Films, with cinematography by Jerome Riel.

The documentary forms part of OUTtv’s newly announced programming slate, which includes scripted series, comedy formats and returning titles scheduled to launch later this year.

What other titles have been announced in OUTtv’s slate?

Philip Webb, chief operating officer of OUTtv, said: “Our latest line-up of programming speaks to the diversity and depth of LGBTQ+ storytelling that we’re committed to championing at OUTtv, whilst also aligning with culturally resonant narratives and highlighting the impact of queer stories breaking into the mainstream.”

Webb added: “From documentary, to scripted comedy, to panel entertainment, we’re continuing to back bold ideas from across the creative queer community and bringing viewers a line-up that’s ambitious, distinctive and built for a global audience.”

Other titles in the slate include UK panel series Gay vs. Straight, scripted shows Pass The Salt, Sweet As Sugar and One Baby, Please, and the mockumentary Sexy Touch. Returning series include Willam’s Dark Room Duel, renewed for a second season, and Two Brothers, which will return for a third.