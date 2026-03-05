Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams leaves flirty comment under Connor Storrie’s Actor Awards post

A flirty comment left by Hudson Williams under an Instagram post by his Heated Rivalry co-star Connor Storrie has been spotted by fans online.

Storrie posted snaps from The Actor Awards on Instagram after appearing at the event wearing a tailored suit and a diamond choker from Tiffany & Co. The actor was also part of the night’s programme, appearing on stage to present an award during the ceremony.

The post showed Storrie posing in the jewellery worn on the red carpet. The diamond necklace has since been identified as being worth more than $500,000 (££373,000).

“I’ll have Breakfast all over your Tiffany’s munch munch munch yum yum yum” – Hudson Williams beneath Connor Storrie’s post

“I’m a @tiffanyandco boy #tiffanyandco,” Storrie wrote in the caption accompanying the images.

Among the replies was a comment from Williams. “I’ll have Breakfast all over your Tiffany’s munch munch munch yum yum yum,” he wrote.

The pair star together in the Canadian sports romance drama, which follows rival professional hockey players Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov as their on-ice competition develops into a secret relationship. The series premiered in late 2025 and has become one of the most widely discussed LGBTQ+ shows of the past year.

Heated Rivalry, based on Rachel Reid’s novel series, premiered on Crave before expanding internationally through additional distribution deals, including releases on HBO Max and Sky platforms.

The show is expected to return for a second season, with production scheduled to begin later this year.

Last month, Williams revealed his longterm girlfriend with fans, sharing a rare glimpse of his private life after his rise to fame.

The actor posted a Valentine’s Day collage to his Instagram Stories, dedicated to his partner. He did not reveal her name or when they began dating but hinted their relationship goes back years. Williams wrote that she has been “with me since my 2000 gold Mazda protege smoked and squealed and I had no job”.