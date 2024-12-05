Hayley Kiyoko is taking ‘Girls Like Girls’ to the big screen in a feature length film

Hold onto your hats Kiyokians – it has been announced that Hayley Kiyoko is to make her feature directing and screenwriting debut as she will turn her hit 2015 single ‘Girls Like Girls’ into a feature film of the same name.

Focus Features, the production company behind Brokeback Mountain and more recently Anora, has acquired the worldwide rights to Kiyoko’s first foray into the filmmaking as reported by Deadline.

The film will follow the same themes and story as previously told on ‘Girls Like Girls’, the star’s breakthrough single, its accompanying viral music video, and Kiyoko’s 2023 young adult novel of the same name. The original song was lifted from Kiyoko’s second EP and is considered to be her public coming out moment.

The song’s music video, co-directed by Kiyoko, tells the story of two teenage girls who are best friends and eventually fall in love with each other. The story is based on Kiyoko’s own high school experience, although her own story ended in heartbreak whilst she opted to end the song and video on a moment of hope.

Kiyoko, who first rose to fame as a member of pop group The Stunners alongside fellow pop diva Tinashe, has also found success as an actress. She has appeared in shows such as Insecure and The Vampire Diaries, as well as playing Velma in a series of television Scooby Doo! films. It’s unclear if she will act in the Girls Like Girls film.

Speaking to Vulture in 2023 around the release of her novel, Kiyoko explained how she went about adapting the characters from her song into novel form: “When I had the opportunity to write the novel, I was navigating these fictional characters and having to figure out how to take the characters from the video and tell my personal story through the setup I had created, which I had no idea I wanted to expand at the time.”

“That was the biggest challenge, but the most rewarding thing was that I was able to tell my story through Coley, and have Sonya represent a girl I fell in love with and navigate their relationship and identity and self-worth.”