Hannah Gadsby’s Something Special heading to Netflix in May

Emmy award-winning comedian Hannah Gadsby’s new Netflix comedy special, Hannah Gadsby: Something Special, will premiere globally on 9 May.

The show, Gadsby’s third Netflix special, has been directed by Jenney Shamash.

The 45-year-old comedian, a genderqueer lesbian who uses they/them pronouns, announced the news on Instagram.

“Pretty darn chuffed to be able to share this one with y’all,” Gadsby shared.

With the tagline: “It’s a feel good show. Seriously.” Hannah Gadsby: Something Special was filmed at the Sydney Opera House in September 2022.

They toured the show in 55 cities across 16 countries and, like their previous work, it is also set to tackle LGBTQ+ themes.

Gadsby’s 2018 comedy special Nanette was also filmed at the Opera House. It went on to win a Primetime Emmy award.

Their follow-up, Douglas, was nominated for two Primetime Emmy awards.

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special is described as a “smart and feel good set.”

“The comedian talks about a wedding (theirs!), more than one traumatic encounter with a bunny and much more,” the show’s description reads.

The show also arrives in the aftermath of Gadsby’s feud with Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.

Sarandos had used their name when discussing the Dave Chappelle controversy on the streaming platform.

Writing to Sarandos publicly, the comedian shared: “You didn’t pay me nearly enough to deal with the real world consequences of the hate speech dog whistling you refuse to acknowledge.”

“F**k you and your amoral algorithm cult,” they also added.

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special is available to stream on Netflix on 9 May.