Ilana Glazer, Alan Cumming, Elliot Page and more sign letter demanding better reality TV LGBTQ+ representation

Broad City‘s Ilana Glazer, The Traitors‘ Alan Cumming and Oscar nominee Elliot Page, along with GLAAD board members and reality TV icons like Frankie Grande and Peppermint, are leading a call to casting directors and producers of reality television to improve LGBTQ+ representation in the genre.

Grande is a former Big Brother champion and brother to Ariana Grande, while Peppermint rose to fame on Drag Race. Their open letter to the reality TV industry is co-signed by the president of GLAAD Sarah Kate Ellis, as well as a host of TV’s most recognisable LGBTQ+ talent and queer favourites.

The letter states that queer representation in the genre has remained stagnant, despite nearly 10% of all US citizens now identifying as LGBTQ+, a figure that is even higher amongst Gen Z, with nearly a quarter (23%) of people aged 12-27 in the US identifying as queer.

“While we’ve made impressive strides in LGBTQ visibility over the decades, the fact remains that for far too long now, reality shows too often include just one LGBTQ storyline or depend on a single LGBTQ cast member to represent an entire community of individuals and experiences,” the letter reads.

“This kind of storytelling is stale, archaic and does not truly reflect the vibrant and diverse queer community that exists in our country and LGBTQ communities around the world.”

The letter has also been signed by a number of high profile television and film stars including Pose actress Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, and Drag Race alumni including Bob The Drag Queen, Monét X Change, Ts Madison, and Queen Priyanka.

“There is a formula that has been in place for decades that is no longer working for our community” – Frankie Grande

Big Brother legends such as Taylor Hale, Rachel Riley, Britney Haynes and Nicole Frankel joined Grande in supporting the cause, plus fashion designer and Project Runway star Christian Siriano.

“It’s the responsibility of casting directors, producers to make sure that there is inclusivity within our community represented on the show. Otherwise, we’re a monolith. Otherwise, I am representing the entire queer community,” Grande commented. “There is a formula that has been in place for decades that is no longer working for our community. It is no longer representing the world and the people that are watching your shows.”