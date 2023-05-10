GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics has named Nathan Lane their 2022-23 ‘Timeless Star’.

Achievements of the 67-year-old entertainer includes including three Tony Awards, an Olivier Award, three Emmy Awards, and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

He also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006. Furthermore, Nathan was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame in 2008.

GALECA honours Nathan Lane with ’Timeless Star’ award. (Image: Provided)

Previous GALECA’s ‘Timeless Star’ winners include: Rita Moreno, Sir Ian McKellen, Jane Fonda, Betty White, Leslie Jordan, and Meryl Streep.

GALECA President Diane Anderson-Minshall honoured Nathan’s impressive career in presenting the award.

“Nathan Lane is an icon of stage and screen, a master of both drama and comedy, and GALECA is proud to recognise him for an undeniable career as one of the great forces in entertainment.”

Anderson-Minshall also goes on to describe him as a “rare talent who is appreciated across multiple generations and genre fans.”

“Nathan is beloved for showing more than a hint of colour in modern-day film classics [and] taking on daunting Broadway roles.”

Nathan’s filmography is overflowing with film and TV and he’s taken to the stage many times. In 2018 he played Roy Cohn in the revival of Tony Kushner’s Angels in America.

“Nathan Lane is an icon of stage and screen”

“My great thanks to the members of GALECA for this lovely honor,” Nathan shared following his win.

“I assume being a Timeless Star means my career has stood the test of time, and not that I don’t wear a watch—because I’m actually very punctual, an important part of being a professional.”

“Seriously, thanks so much for thinking of me, and much love.”

From starring in the Birdcage with Robin Williams to Timon in The Lion King, he’s appeared in several classics.

Nathan married married his long-time partner Devlin Elliot, a playwright and producer, in 2017 in New York City.

Lane publicly confirmed he was gay in 1999, even though he had already told his family at 21.

More recently, the actor starred in Hulu’s mystery-comedy Only Murders in the Building and he also recently closed his 25th show on Broadway, Pictures From Home.

Attitude’s Emily Maskell is a GALECA member.