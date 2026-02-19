New short film ‘Play On’ highlights the effects of homophobia in football amid rising reports

Since Heated Rivalry, LGBTQ+ representation in sport has skyrocketed. Now, a new short film, Play On, is highlighting the damaging effects of homophobia in football.

The film by creative Myndstate and director John Reavey promotes the importance of creating LGBTQ-inclusive spaces at all levels of the game, challenging the stigma caused by homophobic abuse in football.

It was released by Kick It Out on 17 February, as part of Football v Homophobia’s annual Month of Action, with support from groups including Dulwich Hamlet FC and London Titans FC.

As of February 2026, there had already been 139 reports of homophobia made to Kick It Out

The film follows Myndstate, playing himself in his youth, from falling in love with football at the age of eight to losing that passion as a teenager due to repeated homophobic slurs.

It explores interwoven themes of homophobia, external and internal, as viewers follow Myndstate experiencing shame and eventually quitting the sport in his early 20s.

However, he later rediscovers his love for football through LGBTQ-inclusive clubs and leagues in adulthood.

Homophobia in football is on the rise. As of February 2026, there had already been 139 reports of homophobia made to Kick It Out. Chris Paouros, Kick It Out vice-chair, said in a statement on the organisation’s website that they would continue to fight for LGBTQ+ visibility in sport.

“Despite progress, football must take stronger action so that LGBTQ+ communities” – Chris Paouros on rising homophobia in football

“The rise in reports of homophobia to us this season shows that, despite progress, football must take stronger action so that LGBTQ+ communities feel a real sense of belonging and respect across the game,” he said.

“That comes from celebrating the community, increasing education, encouraging reporting and ensuring that greater accountability follows when incidents occur,” Paouros continued.

“We’re pleased to enhance our relationship with Football v Homophobia to back the LGBTQ+ community, and believe this arrangement will help advocate for a game where everyone stands up to discrimination,” they concluded.

The short film is available to watch now on kick it out official’s YouTube.