Fellow Travelers sees Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer getting steamy

An exclusive sneak preview of Fellow Travelers sees Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey getting steamy.

Based on the novel Thomas Mallon’s novel of the same name, Fellow Travelers is a romantic drama and political thriller.

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey plays Tim Laughlin while Matt Bomer is Hawkins Fuller.

“Hawkins avoids emotional entanglements – until he meets Tim,” the synopsis reads.

A clandestine romance of “two very different men who meet in McCarthy-era Washington” begins.

Their romance blossoms at a dangerous time, when Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn declare war on “subversives and sexual deviants.”

“I’m your boy, right?”

In the new clip, Bailey’s Tim and Bomer’s Hawkins squeeze onto one chair together.

Their sexual chemistry is electric as Tim begs to come along to a party as Hawkins’ “boy.”

Reacting to the new clip, one user posted: “Jonathan Bailey saying “I’m your boy, right?” as he straddles Matt Bomer should sell you on watching.”

Jonathan Bailey saying “I’m your boy, right?” as he straddles Matt Bomer should sell you on watching #FellowTravelers pic.twitter.com/u7gC5zdxxo — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 19, 2023

In the scene, Tim is telling Hawkins about some of the latest political developments. Simultaneously, the latter is unbuttoning Tim’s shirt and caressing his skin.

The miniseries follows their decades-long relationship, beginning with their meeting in the 1950s through to the 1980s.

In an interview with Out, Bailey shared: “It’s a love story. So that bleeds into these scenes.”

Sex plays an important part in the long-lasting couple’s story, which Jonathan described as “so intrinsic.”

“I think it’s so nuanced and personal, isn’t it? The way that people have sex is so presumed,” he also added.

Directed by Ron Nyswaner, the 8-episode drama also stars Jelani Alladin, Allison Williams, Noah J. Ricketts, and Linus Roache.

Nyswaner previously wrote the screenplay for My Policeman. Additionally, he was a producer and writer on the 1993 LGBTQ+ legal drama Philadelphia, for which he won an Oscar.

Fellow Travelers is set to be released in the UK on 28 October on Paramount+.