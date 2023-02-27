Everything Everywhere All at Once and Janelle Monáe sweep Dorian Film Awards

A24’s fantastical Everything Everywhere All at Once picked up seven awards at the 14th Dorian Film Awards.

The Dorian Awards are given out by the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics.

Everything Everywhere – which also topped Attitude’s best films of 2022 list – has 11 Oscar nominations.

At the Dorian Awards, the film won: Film of the Year, LGBTQ Film of the Year, Director of the Year, Film Performer of the Year (Michelle Yeoh), Supporting Film Performance of the Year (Ke Huy Quan), and more.

Everything Everywhere also dominated at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday (26 February).

“This is not just for me, it’s for every little girl who looks like me,” Yeoh said in her emotional acceptance speech for Best Actress. She beat frontrunner Cate Blanchett, who was nominated for her role of lesbian conductor in Tár.

As well as Everything Everywhere’s wins at the Dorian Awards, nonbinary actor-singer Janelle Monáe was named LGBTQIA+ Film Trailblazer.

The actor starred in Netflix’s murder mystery Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Dorian Award voters also awarded Charlotte Wells’ Aftersun as the Unsung Film of the Year. Additionally, Pearl was awarded Campiest Flick.

Laura Poitras’ searing All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, chronicling Nan Goldin’s journey to hold the Sackler family pharma dynasty accountable for fuelling America’s opioid crisis, won Documentary of the Year and LGBTQ Documentary of the Year

“Looking at our nominees and winners, you can let out a nice, deep breath.”

“Pushing through a pandemic, plus frightening attacks on not just America’s democracy but its citizens of color and anyone who isn’t straight—we’ve all had to deal with a lot lately,” GALECA Executive Director John Griffiths shared.

“No matter what’s going on in the mind of a certain Florida governor and his ilk, the best movies, and TV too, will only continue to reflect what’s going on in the real world—and parallel ones too.”

Griffiths concluded: “Looking at our nominees and winners, you can let out a nice, deep breath.”

Attitude’s Emily Maskell is a GALECA member.