Elliot Page ‘grateful to be here and alive’ after transition journey 

Elliot Page has shared how he is “grateful to be here and alive” while discussing his upcoming book Pageboy.

The Umbrella Academy actor, 36, came out publicly as trans in December 2020.

He wrote on Instagram: “Hi friends. I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they, and my name is Elliot.”

Now, with Page set to release his memoir almost three years on from sharing his transition with the world, he has spoken candidly about his experiences as a trans man.

He told People: “My experience as a trans person and this life I have, and the privilege I have does not represent the reality of most trans lives.

“There’s obviously been very difficult moments. I do feel like I kind of barely made it in many ways,” he said. “But today, I’m just me and grateful to be here and alive and taking one step at a time.”

The cover of Pageboy sees Elliot looking relaxed as he poses against a red backdrop. He is dressed in jeans and a white tank top with a chain around his neck.

Elsewhere in the interview, he detailed how important it is to make sure trans people feel represented, and the struggles the community has faced – and continues to face – over the years.

He added: “I think it’s crucial, I think we need to feel represented and see ourselves, that’s not something I had like as a kid.

“The reality is, trans people disproportionately are unemployed, disproportionately experience homelessness. Trans women of colour are being murdered. People are losing their healthcare or couldn’t access it.”

Earlier this month, the star shared the incredible impact undergoing top surgery had been on his life.

While sharing a topless photo with his breast scars, he said: “Dysphoria used to be especially rife in the summer. No layers, just a T-shirt – or layers and oh so sweaty – constantly looking down, readjusting my oversized T.

“It feels so f’ing good soaking in the sun now I never thought I could experience this, the joy I feel in my body. I am so grateful for what gender-affirming care has allowed me and I look forward to sharing more of my journey soon.”

Back in 2020, he explained his decision to speak about his gender identity was partially prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. He also cited another reason as the anti-transgender rhetoric in politics and the news cycle.

