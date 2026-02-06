Twinless star Dylan O’Brien says straight actors playing queer roles can feel ‘inauthentic’

Dylan O’Brien has spoken about his initial hesitation to lean into his LGBTQ+ role in Twinless, following pressures around authentic representation in film.

In the film, written and directed by James Sweeney, O’Brien plays, Roman, a straight man grappling with the death of his gay twin brother, Rocky, who he also plays.

Speaking with Dazed, O’Brien said he initially felt uncertain about taking on an LGBTQ+ role as a straight man, but felt at ease once writer, director, and co-star Sweeney offered reassurance.

“You started seeing straight actors playing a queer role completely straight” – Dylan O’Brien weighing in on authentic representation in film

“James is a gay man, and coming from a place I could trust,” he said. “We had a similar take on straight actors playing gay parts, especially in recent years: you started seeing straight actors playing a queer role completely straight. It started to feel inauthentic.”

On his co-star’s support, he added, “It was nice to have his insight, support, and calibration. He’d be like, ‘Go crazy on this one. We can dial it back if it doesn’t feel real.’”

It has become a pressing issue in the film industry in recent years that actors have faced backlash, with fans arguing that heterosexual performers are taking queer roles away from LGBTQ+ actors, citing concerns over authentic representation.

Twinless sex scenes were leaked after its world premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival

In Twinless, Sweeney plays Dennis, following his character’s romantic and sexual relationship with Rocky, including several intimate scenes… one involving feet.

Twinless had its world premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival on 23 January 2025, where, unfortunately, the sex scenes in particular were leaked and circulated online.

Sweeney said, “It’s literally a crime… it has effects. A theatrical release in another country was cancelled because of piracy.”

O’Brien and Sweeney star alongside a talented cast, including Aisling Franciosi, Chris Perfetti, François Arnaud, Tasha Smith and Lauren Graham.

Twinless hits UK cinemas today, 6 February 2026. Tickets are available via the official Twinless website.