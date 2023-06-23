Dr Ranj Singh on speaking out about ‘toxic’ This Morning: ‘It was exactly what I was supposed to do’

Dr Ranj Singh says he believes speaking out on what he dubbed “toxic” culture at This Morning was “exactly what I was supposed to do”.

The former resident doctor of the ITV show worked on the programme for 10 years but left his role two years ago.

However, he released a statement on why he decided to walk away shortly after news of Phillip Schofield’s secret affair with a younger male colleague emerged last month.

In a lengthy note, he described feeling “increasingly worried about how things were behind-the-scenes” and concerns around how he himself and other colleagues were being treated.

“I hope some good comes from all of this”

Chatting at The Attitude Pride Awards 2023, the beloved GP and Strictly Come Dancing star shared exactly why he decided to speak up in the first place.

“I always tried to do the right thing, and it was an important thing to do,” Dr Ranj began. “It was exactly what I was supposed to do and that’s pretty much how I feel about.”

Asked whether he was happy with what he said around the issue, he confirmed: “Yes, I thought really long and hard about what I said, and I think it was important for me to clarify things because I’d been brought into the conversation.

Lots of journalists have been contacting me this weekend enquiring about this, so I think it’s only right that I clarify things.



There is so much more I could say, but for now I hope my concerns will finally be taken seriously, and something good comes from all this… 🤎 pic.twitter.com/6Tx23IWUns — Ranj Singh (@DrRanj) May 28, 2023

“I just wanted to make sure that people were clear on where I was coming from on what happened with me, but also, I wanted to make things better for everyone.

“That was the point of it, that is the reason I initially came forward with my concerns and that’s the reason I put my statement out recently

He concluded: “I hope some good comes from all of this.”

In his original statement, he recalled taken his concerns “to the top of ITV” because the culture on the show had become “toxic”.

“I felt like because I whistle-blew I was managed out,” he said.

“The whole process was heart-breaking and even affected my mental health. But I’m happy to say I’ve found my feet again, know my worth and have found my tribe…

“There are some good people in TV, but we need to be brave and stand up to those who aren’t. Even if it’s scary as hell, we have to do the right thing otherwise nothing will change.”