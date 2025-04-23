Diego Calva unveiled as Attitude’s latest cover star – as actor talks tender gay romance film with Jacob Elordi

Babylon actor Diego Calva appears on the cover of the new issue of Attitude, in which he also features in a brand new fashion editorial and speaks about his upcoming gay romance film On Swift Horses.

In the star’s first Attitude cover, Calva talks candidly about the experience of playing Euphoria star Jacob Elordi‘s love interest in the film, which also stars Normal People actress Daisy Edgar Jones and Warfare actor Will Poulter. Calva and Elordi’s characters engage in a covert relationship which mostly takes place behind closed doors in a Las Vegas hotel room.

Although the film is anticipated in part due to the promise of steamy sex scenes between the actors, Calva reveals it is also an extremely sweet and tender love story. “It’s like when you fall in love with your first love when you’re eight. You fall in love with your cousin or your teacher. Something really sweet, platonic, in a way,” he tells us.

“When they’re inside the hotel room, in their world, because they have to hide from the actual world — they’re kids.”

On Swift Horses – the official synopsis: On Swift Horses follows newlyweds Muriel and Lee who are beginning a new life when he returns from the Korean War. However, their newfound stability is upended by the arrival of Lee’s charismatic younger brother, Julius, a wayward gambler with a secret. A dangerous love triangle is quickly formed, as the three vow to start a new life together in California, but their bid for the American Dream is blown apart when Julius disappears and heads for Las Vegas instead. Muriel embarks on a secret life of her own, gambling on racehorses and discovering a love she never thought possible.

Elsewhere in the interview, Calva talks about on his experience working with Barbie star Margot Robbie in Babylon, who is also working with Elordi in the upcoming Wuthering Heights adaptation directed by Emerald Fennell.

He also reflects on his previous role as gay skateboarder Miguel in 2015 Mexican indie I Promise You Anarchy, who he says belongs to “the same universe” as his character in On Swift Horses.

