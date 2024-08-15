A trailer has been released for the upcoming LGBTQ+ movie Love, Venezia, described by its director as a “sexy, gay love story.”

Set against the backdrop of Venice‘s historic palazzos and winding canals, Love, Venezia tells the story of two strangers whose paths unexpectedly cross in the romantic Italian city.

Starring Broadway performer Daniel Bateman and Italian-British actor Alexander Ananasso, the film explores themes of “self-discovery and acceptance,” its creators say.

Love, Venezia also features an appearance by the iconic Mink Stoles, known for starring in a number of John Waters works including Pink Flamingos, Female Trouble and Serial Mom.

Steve Balderson, the film’s writer and director, said in a statement about the project: “‘Love, Venezia’ is a deeply personal exploration of love and human connection set against the timeless backdrop of Venice.”

“It’s a story that resonates with the heart and soul of every viewer, celebrating the enduring power of love amidst life’s challenges,” he added.

Love, Venezia is set to premiere as the Closing Night Gala Film at Cinema Diverse, the Palm Springs LGBTQ Film Festival, in September 2024. It will then see an international cinema release in 2025.