Brad Pitt opens up about sexuality, homophobia and parenting

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt offered a rare insight into his personal life during a candid appearance on actor and comedian Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast – aired Monday (June 23).

Known for his roles in films Fight Club, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and now F1: The Movie, Pitt opened up about sexuality, parenting and growth after divorce.

“I’ve never had a gay experience, I kind of missed that window” – Brad Pitt

“You know, I’ve never had a gay experience, I kind of missed that window — but if I did, it wouldn’t be you,” he jokingly said Shepard would rank as his “14th or 15th” choice if he ever did.

Pitt, father of six, revealed he and his brother were called ‘gay’ and subjected to homophobia when they were kids.

“I hope I teach my kids to be who they really are” – Brad Pitt

“I hope I teach my kids to be who they really are,” he said, echoing sentiments he first shared with Parade magazine years ago. “Would it bother me if a child of mine turns out to be gay? No, not one bit.”

The actor admitted he ‘needed rebooting’ after his second marriage ended with mother to his children Angelina Jolie.

He is currently dating jewellery executive Ines de Ramon, who lives with him in Los Angeles.

Still yet to star in a gay role, in the new sports drama film F1, premiered in cinemas yesterday (24 June), Pitt plays the character of Sonny Hayes, a former Formula One driver turned New York City cab drive and professional gambler.