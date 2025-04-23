Bella Ramsey on coming out as non-binary: ‘Part of me looks back and I wish that I didn’t’

The Last of Us actor Bella Ramsey has given a new interview in which they explain their mixed feelings around their decision to come out as non-binary.

In a recent sit down with The Guardian, Ramsey, who came out when they were aged 19, explained that they see both positives and negatives to having made their gender indentity public knowledge.

“Part of me looks back and I wish that I didn’t, because I didn’t want it to become a headline and a big thing,” they admitted. “And obviously it was going to, and I didn’t really understand that at the time. And I wasn’t really prepared for that. But on the other hand, people have said to me that it’s been very helpful for them seeing some representation.

"whatever you fancy, a lot of people call me they, some people call me she, occasionally i get a he, and its sort of whatever i'm pretty chill about it all" bella ramsey on what pronouns they use! pic.twitter.com/JkITtHP2JZ — mila ! tlou s2 spoilers (@dayasrussell) April 18, 2025

“So it’s been a mixed bag,” they continued. “But overall, I think it was a good thing, just for me living more freely, without feeling like I’m keeping a secret.”

“But now I’m like, ‘I’ll talk about it, but I don’t want it to be the focus any more.’ I guess I’m just quite chill with it. And I want everyone else to be as chill with it basically.”

Earlier this year, Ramsey, who plays the onscreen daughter of Pedro Pascal in the epic HBO series, expressed similar sentiments in an interview with British Vogue.

“Part of the job of being an actor is that you’re supposed to have an answer to every question that people ask you,” the star told the magazine. “But actually the answer can be: ‘I don’t know and I’m not ready to talk about that,’ and that’s something that I’m still figuring out.”

“Gender and sexuality-wise, labels do not feel comfy for me in any capacity, because I feel like I’m putting myself into a box”

The actor spoke of how they were diagnosed with autism whilst filming the first season of the video game-inspired series, and compared the experience of having a label for their neurodivergence versus having one for their gender identity and sexuality.

“The label of being autistic has been so helpful to me because that’s helped me to understand myself, but gender and sexuality-wise, labels do not feel comfy for me in any capacity, because I feel like I’m putting myself into a box. I feel trapped.”