Former The Great British Bake Off champion John Whaite has treated his fans to a feast for the eyes with the launch of his new OnlyFans channel.

Whaite, who famously competed in the first same-sex couple on Strictly Come Dancing when he was paired with Johannes Radebe in 2021, spoke to the MailOnline about his new business venture, explaining that he will be running his channel in tandem with his pre-existing baked goods business.

“Since leaving the TV industry, I decided to focus on business,” he said. “Now I run two fairly successful and exciting businesses. One sells brownies and cookies while the other is a meatier enterprise…” he teased.

“If you want to buy my sweet treats head to Ruff Puff Brownies and if you want to buy my meat head to my OnlyFans page.”

The star already has 116 posts on his channel which cost $12 a month to access, £32.40 for three months access. The television personality introduces himself on the channel, writing: “The side of me you haven’t seen… yet.”

Whaite has already collaborated with another OnlyFans star called Mr Male Massage, a Manchester based creator whose bio describes himself as an “erotic male massage therapist”.

“So this happened yesterday,” Mr Male Massage posted on his supporting X account, along with a photo of Whaite leaning on a massage table wearing only a towel. “The beautiful John came to visit me and couldn’t resist having a go on my table. Video out on our pages now. Go check it out @Whaite_lifter.”

Whaite also shared a photo from the collaboration on his X page with the caption: “Had the pleasure of a @mrmalemassage massage this weekend.” In the photo Whaite can be seen lying completely nude, face down on the massage table, having lost the towel from the previous photo on Mr Male Massage’s post.

Whaite recently celebrated his one year wedding anniversary with his husband Paul Atkins.