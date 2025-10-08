Attitude Awards 2025: Elizabeth Hurley wins this year’s Honorary Gay Award as she dedicates gong to ‘all my gay friends’

Elizabeth Hurley has been named the recipient of this year’s Honorary Gay Award, supported by Jaguar, at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar.

The actress and model collected her trophy at London’s Roundhouse tonight (8 October), where she was presented with the accolade by presenter Anna Richardson.

Hurley, whose Hollywood credits include Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and Bedazzled, has long been celebrated as a cultural icon. From her fashion-defining safety pin dress in the 1990s to her enduring screen presence, she’s also been recognised as a steadfast ally to the LGBTQ+ community.

“I would like to dedicate this beautiful award to all my beautiful gay friends” – Elizabeth Hurley

Taking to the stage to accept her award, Hurley said, “Thank you very much indeed – this is so fetching. It’s such a huge honour, and I would like to dedicate this beautiful award to all my beautiful gay friends, because you have quite simply made my life better.

“You have stuck by me through thick and thin, and even when I’ve been at my absolute lowest ebb, it has always been you who’ve come in like the cavalry and stood by my side. So my heartfelt thanks to all my personal friends and to everybody in this community – you’ve always had my back, and I promise you I’m always going to have yours.”

The Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar, is now in its 14th year, celebrating trailblazers, allies and culture-shaping figures.

Other winners already announced during tonight’s event include Luke Evans, Campbell Addy and Tom Allen.

Hosted at Camden’s iconic Roundhouse, the night featured performances from Scissor Sisters, Pam Ann and Calum Scott and appearances from Dannii Minogue, Edward Enninful and Luke Evans. Mika and Jamie Laing were hosts.

