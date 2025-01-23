Antoni Porowski announces culinary travel show with Florence Pugh, Issa Rae and more

Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski is about to bring a true feast for the senses to screens next month with the launch of his new television show No Taste Like Home.

The show, which drops on 24 February on Disney+ and National Geographic Channel, will see the celebrity chef travel the world with a host of star guests to explore their heritage and the stories behind cherished family recipes.

Among Porowski’s guests will be Little Women star Florence Pugh with whom he travels to Oxford, London and the Yorkshire coast to learn about Pugh’s ancestors and their trascendent love of food, sampling delicious dishes custom to the areas as they go.

Antoni Porowski and Issa Rae (Image: National Geographic)

Also featured is writer and actress Issa Rae. The Insecure creator accompanies Porowski on a culinary journey to her father’s homeland of Senegal where the pair uncover Rae’s family connections to Senegalese royalty.

Other episodes see the food expert travel to Italy with actor Justin Theroux, South Korea with comedian Awkwafina, Malaysia with Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding, and Germany with Jury Duty actor James Marsden. At every stop, Porowski and his Hollywood pal stop to learn about the region’s cuisine and even learn how to cook up a storm with locals.

“It’s a beautiful adventure to discover our past through the great connector that is food,” said Porowski. “I’m honoured to go on this journey of self-discovery with new and old friends alongside National Geographic as we learn together about the ways different cultures celebrate food and experience their traditions.”

Porowski recently admitted in an interview with Red that he is “not really in touch” with former Queer Eye co-star Bobby Berk following Berk’s departure from the show.

“I did have some really wonderful years with him; no matter what happened or happens, we will always have these memories and these things that we experienced in the endless press junkets,” the star explained.

No Taste Like Home drops on 24 February on Disney+ and airs from Wednesday 26 February at 10pm on National Geographic Channel.