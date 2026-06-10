Andy Cohen finally addresses possibility of first trans Real Housewife

Andy Cohen answered whether Bravo would ever cast a trans woman for the Real Housewives franchise, but dismissed the idea of a gay male lead.

The Real Housewives franchise has been running since 2006 and is yet to cast a trans woman as part of its leading ladies.

At the Newport Beach TV Fest on 5 June, Bravo executive Cohen was asked whether a trans housewife could ever be cast.

Andy Cohen reveals how he would cast a trans housewife

According to the Daily Mail, Cohen told the audience: “I think if there was a trans housewife who was friends with other housewives, that would be the way.”

“You wouldn’t want it to be stunt,” he added. “You wouldn’t want it to be like, ‘Oh, you know, let’s cast into this.’”

Cohen explained: “If someone was friends with that person, and that would be great. I have no idea what franchise that would be.”

“I think we’ll leave it there” – Cohen on casting a gay man for Real Housewives

He also referenced past casting ideas involving gay male relatives of existing cast members, adding he had “flirted” with the idea for the Real Housewives of Jersey series.

“I think that in terms of casting a gay guy on the show, and this is show about women and celebrating women, so I think we’ll leave it there,” said Cohen.

Bravo has produced 11 official American Real Housewives franchises, though Washington, D.C. and Dallas are no longer active.