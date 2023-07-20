Barbie and Ugly Betty’s America Ferrera has a ‘special’ connection with her LGBTQ+ fans

Barbie star America Ferrera has discussed her connection with her gay and LGBTQ+ fans, saying “it’s so special” to her.

The Ugly Betty actor stars in the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-led film (you can read Attitude’s review of the film here) as the ‘Real World’ character, Gloria.

Both Barbie and Ugly Betty have attracted a similar fanbase with their LGBTQ themes and characters. In 2017 Ferrera was awarded the Human Rights Campaign’s Ally for Equality Award. Collecting the award she gave a powerful speech in defence of LGBTQ+ rights.

In an exclusive with Attitude ahead of Barbie‘s release, the actress spoke of her connection with her queer fans.

“It’s so special to get to meet people all the time who share growing up, watching Ugly Betty was like a comfort to them or it gave them confidence or it encouraged them.

“It’s so beautiful to get to be a part of telling stories and making entertainment that helps people feel braver in their own lives.”

“The excitement has been a little bit of a mystery”

Asked about why Barbie has attracted such a big gay fanbase, Ferrera admitted it had mystified her.

“I think the movie exudes a fun and a brightness and a permission to just express [yourself] that I think is enticing to so many people.”

She commented further that she had never been a part of something “so anticipated.” The Barbie star continued to say that she is “deeply curious about why are people so excited about this?”

She also said: “They haven’t even seen the movie. I’m excited for people to see the movie because it’s an incredible time.

“And my hope is that people are surprised about what it actually is. But the excitement has been a little bit of a mystery.”

Barbie is in UK cinemas on Friday 21 July.