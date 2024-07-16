Eurovision 2025: 90s boy band throw hat in the ring with ‘perfect’ song

Boy band a1 have revealed their hopes to represent the UK at Eurovision 2025.

The band, who netted eight top 10 singles from 1999-2002, shared their wish in a recent Daily Star interview.

The British-Norwegian four-piece are known for number one hits including ‘Same Old Brand New You’ and their cover of a-ha’s ‘Take On Me’.

“Eurovision is watched by so many people – hopefully somebody gets in contact” – a1’s Ben Adams

“It would be amazing to represent the UK,” band member Ben Adams shared.

“Eurovision is watched by so many people, and it has been a massive launch pad for so many acts.

“We’ve got a song on our next album that I think would be flipping perfect for the UK to have.”

The former Attitude cover star added: “Hopefully somebody gets in contact.”

Ben, who previously represented Norway in 2022 went on: “Fans in the UK are starting to appreciate Eurovision after the success of Sam Ryder in 2022.

“The UK is catching up to the rest of Europe. It has become bigger and bigger. I’ve got the Eurovision bug. I love it.”

Band member Mark Read added: “I would love us to do the contest. To be able to do it would be one of the highlights of our career.”

The band, also known for hits ‘No More’ and ‘Like a Rose’, is furthermore comprised of Paul Marazzi and Christian Ingebrigtsen.

Next year’s Eurovision will be held in Switzerland, after the country’s 2024 entrant Nemo proved victorious back in May. Nemo is the first non-binary person to win Eurovision.

Basel, Geneva, Zurich, and Bern in conjunction with Nemo’s hometown Biel are all candidates to host Eurovision 2025, according to reports. The winner is expected to be announced by late August.