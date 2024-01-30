Eurovision 2024: Non-binary ‘Ouija pop’ singer Bambie Thug to represent Ireland

Singer Bambie Thug has been selected to represent Ireland at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest with their track ‘Doomsday Blue’, making them the country’s first out non-binary Eurovision act.

The performer, known for their “witchy electrogoth” musical style, won the Irish national final on RTÉ’s Late Late Show Eurosong Special on Friday night (26 January).

Bambie Thug prevailed over five other acts to earn the honour of traveling to Malmö, Sweden in May for the competition. Their song and striking performance secured them the top prize of 32 points.

The singer said afterwards: “I don’t know how I feel – I feel incredible! My words are gone… as a lyricist you’d think I’d have more to say, but I’m speechless. I’m so excited and I promise I’m going to do you so proud.”

Cork-born singer-songwriter Bambie Thug has been building up a steady following, with over 45,000 monthly streaming listeners and a string of high-profile fans.

When is Eurovision 2024?

Eurovision will be held in Malmö Arena, after Swedish superstar Loreen took last year’s title with ‘Tattoo’, making it her second win. Two semi-finals are set to take place on 7 May and 9 May, with the Grand Final taking place on Saturday 11 May.

Ireland has participated in Eurovision since 1965, missing only 1983 and 2002. With seven wins, Ireland shares the record for most victories with Sweden. Ireland dominated Eurovision in the 1990s, achieving three consecutive wins from 1992-1994.

However, since the introduction of semi-finals in 2004, Ireland has struggled, failing to qualify 11 times. Ireland’s last top 10 result was Jedward’s 8th place in 2011 with ‘Lipstick’.