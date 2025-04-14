Ethel Cain becomes first publicly trans musician to earn top 10 album on Billboard 200

Ethel Cain has made history as the first publicly trans musician to reach the top 10 of the US Billboard 200.

The singer-songwriter – whose real name is Hayden Anhedönia – achieved the feat upon the vinyl release of her debut album Preacher’s Daughter, which originally dropped in 2022.

The album, although a huge critical hit at the time, initially failed to chart, but has amassed a cult following in the years since.

Upon its vinyl release, Preacher’s Daughter sold 37,000 copies between April 4 and April 10, 2025. It also charted at number one on the Top Album Sales chart.

According to PopBase, this makes the album the highest charting by an out trans artist in the US. Kim Petras previously reached the number 52 spot with 2022’s Kill the Beast.

The album has also reached number 10 on the UK Albums chart.

“If you don’t see your city…. gimme a minute”

Addressing fans on Instagram two weeks ago, Cain confirmed The Willoughby Tucker Forever Tour will be kicking off later this year. “The“willloughby tucker forever” tour kicks off august 12th. tickets on sale everywhere this friday at 10am local time [sic]” the star told fans.

“I am also excited to announce our partnership with @allycoalition on this tour,” she added. “$1 from every ticket sold will be donated to organizations committed to serving the trans community. if you don’t see your city…. gimme a minute 😉 [sic].”

The tour is in support of Cain’s second studio album, Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You.

Elsewhere on the Billboard 200, Elton John and Brandi Carlile’s Who Believes in Angels? went in at number nine; in the UK, at charted at number one.

Number one on the US album charts this week is Playboi Carti’s ‘MUSIC’, which moves back into the top spot for a third week.